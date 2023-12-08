skip to main content
Health Where You Are

Our commitment to supporting a community of care at Texas A&M means providing wellbeing support where students need it. We provide mental health, medical health and public health services for our student population in locations across the Texas A&M University main campus in the Bryan/College Station area, with service hubs located in Rudder Tower, the Student Services Building, and the A.P. Beutel Student Health Center. 

University Health Services counselors also maintain locations across the Texas A&M University System to best serve our Aggies. Between on-site counselors, a robust offering of resources and self-help materials available online, and the TELUS Health Student Support app offering professional counseling and peer support community, Aggie students have 24/7 access to mental health support both at home and abroad. 

Student Services Building

Counseling & Mental Health Care
  • Individual, Group and Crisis Counseling
  • Workshops
  • Learning Disability & ADHD screening
  • Career Counseling & Exploration
  • Alcohol & Other Drug Services
Prevention & Population Health
  • Events & Initiatives
  • Outreach
  • Suicide Awareness & Prevention

A.P. Beutel Student Health Center

Primary & Specialty Medical Care
  • Medical Care
  • EMS
  • Laboratory
  • Nutrition
  • Pharmacy
  • Physical Therapy
  • Preventive Medicine
  • Radiology

Rudder Tower

 

Aggie Recovery Community
  • Addiction Services
  • Support Groups

Embedded Counselor Locations

 
  • Main Campus (Bryan-College-Station)
  • College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
  • College of Arts and Sciences
  • College of Dentistry (Dallas)
  • College of Education & Human Development
  • College of Engineering
  • College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
  • Higher Education Center (McAllen)
  • Office for Student Success
  • School of Law (Fort Worth)
  • University Libraries

Services

Mental Health Services

  • Individual Counseling
  • Group Counseling
  • Crisis Counseling
  • Workshops
  • Learning Disability & ADHD screening
  • Career Counseling & Exploration
  • Alcohol & Other Drug Services

Medical Services

  • Medical Care
  • EMS
  • Laboratory
  • Nutrition
  • Pharmacy
  • Physical Therapy
  • Preventive Medicine
  • Radiology

Prevention &
Population Health

  • Flu vaccine clinics
  • Suicide awareness and prevention
  • Von's Vision
  • Outreach

Resources & Support

View additional resources on the Prevention & Population Health page.

Health & Wellness

Student Support