Our commitment to supporting a community of care at Texas A&M means providing wellbeing support where students need it. We provide mental health, medical health and public health services for our student population in locations across the Texas A&M University main campus in the Bryan/College Station area, with service hubs located in Rudder Tower, the Student Services Building, and the A.P. Beutel Student Health Center.

University Health Services counselors also maintain locations across the Texas A&M University System to best serve our Aggies. Between on-site counselors, a robust offering of resources and self-help materials available online, and the TELUS Health Student Support app offering professional counseling and peer support community, Aggie students have 24/7 access to mental health support both at home and abroad.