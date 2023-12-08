-
Join University Health Services for its annual Howdy Health Fair on Oct. 21 and learn about the multitude of services and resources available to support Aggie mental and physical health.
Students can access professional, confidential counseling 24/7 by phone or chat in multiple languages via the TELUS Health Student Support app.
- Download the Student Support app from App Store or Google Play
- Call 1.866.408.2828 (if calling from outside US or Canada, call 001.416.380.6578)
Join University Health Services staff as they discuss aspects of health and wellness. Learn tips, tricks and skills that you can use to improve your overall wellbeing.
Streamed exclusively on Spotify. Access the podcast here.
While University Health Services facilities are closed, Texas A&M students can receive advice from registered nurses regarding non-emergent health concerns.
Contact Dial-A-Nurse at 979.458.8379.
Medical and mental health community resources are available for Texas A&M University students. Browse community healthcare resources, emergency room and urgent care facility differences, and after-hours medical care options.
Access Emergency and After-Hours Care information online at uhs.tamu.edu/emergency.
Upcoming Events
Health Where You Are
Our commitment to supporting a community of care at Texas A&M means providing wellbeing support where students need it. We provide mental health, medical health and public health services for our student population in locations across the Texas A&M University main campus in the Bryan/College Station area, with service hubs located in Rudder Tower, the Student Services Building, and the A.P. Beutel Student Health Center.
University Health Services counselors also maintain locations across the Texas A&M University System to best serve our Aggies. Between on-site counselors, a robust offering of resources and self-help materials available online, and the TELUS Health Student Support app offering professional counseling and peer support community, Aggie students have 24/7 access to mental health support both at home and abroad.
Student Services Building
- Individual, Group and Crisis Counseling
- Workshops
- Learning Disability & ADHD screening
- Career Counseling & Exploration
- Alcohol & Other Drug Services
- Events & Initiatives
- Outreach
- Suicide Awareness & Prevention
Location
4th Floor (Bldg 1546)
471 Houston St.
College Station, TX 77843
A.P. Beutel Student Health Center
- Medical Care
- EMS
- Laboratory
- Nutrition
- Pharmacy
- Physical Therapy
- Preventive Medicine
- Radiology
Location
A.P. Beutel Student Health Center
(Bldg 520)
311 Houston St.
College Station, TX 77843
Rudder Tower
- Addiction Services
- Support Groups
Location
10th Floor
401 Joe Routt Blvd.
College Station, TX 77843
Embedded Counselor Locations
- Main Campus (Bryan-College-Station)
- College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
- College of Arts and Sciences
- College of Dentistry (Dallas)
- College of Education & Human Development
- College of Engineering
- College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- Higher Education Center (McAllen)
- Office for Student Success
- School of Law (Fort Worth)
- University Libraries
Services
Prevention &
Population Health
- Flu vaccine clinics
- Suicide awareness and prevention
- Von's Vision
- Outreach
Resources & Support
View additional resources on the Prevention & Population Health page.