Influenza
Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs.
Symptoms can include: fever; cough; sore throat; runny or stuffy nose; body aches; headache; chills; fatigue; vomiting; diarrhea.
Prevention
The best way to protect against the flu is to receive the flu vaccine each year.
Other preventive actions include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu
Vaccine Appointments
No-cost flu vaccines are available for students at the University Health Services A.P. Beutel Student Health Center.
SCHEDULE YOUR FLU VACCINE APPOINTMENT HERE
What to bring to your flu vaccine appointment:
- TAMU Student ID
- *Health Insurance information
*While health insurance is not required to receive a flu vaccine, students are encouraged to provide University Health Services with a copy of their health insurance information. To expedite your appointment, please upload your insurance information to the Appointment Portal in advance.
For students that do not have health insurance, or for charges that are not covered by insurance, University Health Services will cover the cost of the flu vaccine using our seasonal flu campaign funds (i.e., no cost to you).
Treatment
While most people with flu only have mild illness, it is recommended that those who have flu stay home and avoid contact with others except to get medical care. If you are experiencing emergency warning signs of flu, seek medical care immediately.
Antiviral drugs may be a treatment option. Consult with your primary care provider if you think you may be sick with flu.
Content adapted from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov/flu).