No-cost flu vaccines are available for students at the University Health Services A.P. Beutel Student Health Center.

SCHEDULE YOUR FLU VACCINE APPOINTMENT HERE

What to bring to your flu vaccine appointment:

TAMU Student ID

*Health Insurance information

*While health insurance is not required to receive a flu vaccine, students are encouraged to provide University Health Services with a copy of their health insurance information. To expedite your appointment, please upload your insurance information to the Appointment Portal in advance.

For students that do not have health insurance, or for charges that are not covered by insurance, University Health Services will cover the cost of the flu vaccine using our seasonal flu campaign funds (i.e., no cost to you).