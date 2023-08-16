The Let’s Talk program meets and engages students in a conversation with a mental health clinician in an environment that feels safe and empowering to them. The Let’s Talk program positively contributes to the mental health and wellness of our students and to their retention and graduation rates.

The program is not a formal counseling service or a crisis intervention. If a student visits a Let's Talk session and they require additional support, such as crisis services or formal counseling, or if they would benefit from additional services, the student will be referred to further assessment, support and linkage to the appropriate services.

If you do not see an option that fits your needs, please reach out to University Health Services about hosting Let's Talk in your space.