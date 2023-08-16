skip to main content
Give (opens in new window)
Emergencies & After-Hours Care

Let's Talk

lets talk logo

 

 

The Let’s Talk program meets and engages students in a conversation with a mental health clinician in an environment that feels safe and empowering to them. The Let’s Talk program positively contributes to the mental health and wellness of our students and to their retention and graduation rates.

The program is not a formal counseling service or a crisis intervention. If a student visits a Let's Talk session and they require additional support, such as crisis services or formal counseling, or if they would benefit from additional services, the student will be referred to further assessment, support and linkage to the appropriate services.

If you do not see an option that fits your needs, please reach out to University Health Services about hosting Let's Talk in your space.

 

Let's Talk this Fall

Program availability: Sept. 8 through Dec. 5

 

College of Architecture

 
Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Oct. 28, Nov. 11, Dec. 2
Langford, Bldg. A, Rm. 202
 
Thursdays, 10 a.m.-noon
Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20
Langford, Bldg. A, Rm. 202
 

College of Arts & Sciences

 
Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
ACAD, Rm. 112

College of Education & Human Development

 
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m.
Harrington Office Tower, Rm. 124

College of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts

 
Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
LAAH, Rm. 228

Higher Education Center at McAllen

 
Fridays (biweekly), 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
HECM, Rm. 218.6
Facilitated by: Claraly Pena-Leal, LPC-S

International Student & Scholar Services

 
Mondays, 1-3 p.m.
Student Services Building, Rm. 452 (4th floor)
Registration is recommended for this location.
 
Fridays, 1-3 p.m.
PAV, Rm. 111  
Registration is required for this location.
 
 

Mays Business School

 
Tuesdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Wehner, Rm. 239

Multicultural Services

 
Thursdays, 3-5 p.m.
MSC, Rm. L-116
Facilitated by: Luis Ponte, PhD

Office for Student Success

 
Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m.
Hotard Hall, Rm. 316
Facilitated by: Linda Leon, LCSW-S

Zachry Engineering

 
Fridays, 2-4 p.m.
Zachry, Rm. 382E
Facilitated by: Carmen Mota, LPC-S