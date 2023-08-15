Aggie Peer Connect
Fall hours vary by location, see location details below.
Closure Dates:
- September 1
- October 13-14
- November 26-28
- December 9-January 10
Locations
Aggie Peer Advocates are now in a variety of locations across the Texas A&M University campus. Find us at the below locations.
Student Services Building (SSB)
Opening: 08/25/2025
Location: Room 312 (3rd floor)
Hours:
- Monday - Thursday, 2-8 p.m.
- Friday, 2-5 p.m.
Physical Education Activity Program (PEAP)
Opening: 08/25/2025
Location: Room 266 (2nd floor)
Hours:
- Monday - Thursday, 2-5 p.m.
- Friday, CLOSED
West Campus Library (WCL)
Opening: 09/02/2025
Location: Room 205 (2nd floor)
Hours:
- Monday - Thursday, 2-8 p.m.
- Friday, 2-5 p.m.
Resources
Join Aggie Peer Advocates in an environment designed to build connections, offer compassionate listening and strengthen community while learning about available health and wellness resources.
Engagement & Connection Tools
Relax and channel your inner competitor by playing board games with peers and trained Aggie Peer Advocates.
Sensory & Stress-Relief Resources
Manage stress and help improve focus while utilizing sensory items, such as fidget toys, kinetic sand, Playdoh, etc.
Wellness-Centered Activities & Events
Visit with Aggie Peer Advocates at a variety of health and wellness activities and events, designed specifically for you. Find the events schedule here.
Advocate Information
Interested in becoming an Aggie Peer Connect Advocate? Apply here.
Advocate Overview:
- A minimum commitment of two semesters is required.
- Activities will include training, outreach efforts, continuing education, shift hours, and participation in scheduled activities.
- Hour requirements per week, training dates, and training times will be discussed during the interview.
Frequently Asked Questions
Aggie Peer Connect builds upon the legacy of the HelpLine by building community, fostering meaningful peer-to-peer connections and providing students with the holistic health and well-being resources and referrals they need to thrive. Rooted in the 12th Man traditions, the program uses a prevention-focused approach to bring students together, offering compassionate listening and support to safeguard health and well-being while building community across Texas A&M University.
Aggie Peer Connect’s trained peer mentors — Texas A&M University students — are dedicated to creating a welcoming and respectful environment where every student feels heard, valued and empowered.
University Health Services strives to provide evidence-based programming that is relevant to current and future students. We are committed to being good stewards of resources. Due to the changing needs of today’s students, coupled with the increased number of resources available such as 988 and TELUS Health 24/7 Student Support, HelpLine transitioned to Aggie Peer Connect to build upon today’s mental health resources and provide new research-based opportunities for in-person community building and connections for health facilitated by highly trained Aggie Peer Advocates.
Aggie Peer Connect is an in-person community space housed in the Student Services Building at Texas A&M University with plans to expand to other locations in the future.
The TELUS Health Student Support app is a free resource for students that provides 24/7 access to virtual counseling by chat or phone. The support app also offers a student support community and content library that includes videos, articles, podcasts and infographics covering a variety of mental health and wellbeing topics. Students can download the TELUS Student Support app at tx.ag/supportapp or access TELUS Health by calling 1.866.743.7732 (if calling from outside US or Canada, call 001.416.380.6578).
The link to the application can be found on the University Health Services website: tx.ag/uhsvolunteer.
The initial cohort of Aggie Peer Connect trainees is limited to 20 students. After initial launch, the program will expand in the fall of 2025, offering a greater number of opportunities.
The Aggie Peer Connect training program will assure the Aggie Peer Advocates are highly prepared to actively listen, facilitate discussions, connect to holistic health and well-being resources, make referrals, and build community. The training program spans over two days and includes approximately 12 hours of training.
Aggie Peer Connect is only available to current Texas A&M University students.
HelpLine funds will be used in a similar manner to support the Aggie Peer Connect program. Generous contributions from our donors will be utilized to purchase program and training supplies for all types of health and well-being programs, such as cooking on a budget sessions and relaxation spaces. These are just a few examples of the many types of peer connections for holistic health and well-being supported by Aggie Peer Connect.
Questions regarding Aggie Peer Connect should be directed to University Health Services at uhsprevpop@tamu.edu.