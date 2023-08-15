Aggie Peer Connect builds community by fostering meaningful peer-to-peer connections and providing students with the resources and referrals they need to thrive. Rooted in the 12th Man traditions, the program uses a prevention-focused approach to bring students together, offering compassionate listening and support to safeguard well-being and strengthen community across Texas A&M University.

Aggie Peer Connect’s trained peer mentors — Aggie Peer Advocates — are dedicated to creating a welcoming and respectful environment where every student feels heard, valued and empowered.