Suicide Awareness Month
The ninth annual Suicide Awareness Month, hosted by Texas A&M University Health Services, continues to spotlight the need to raise awareness, reduce stigma and foster support for those impacted by suicide. Throughout September, we partner with organizations across The Texas A&M University System and in the local Bryan-College Station community to create opportunities for education and encourage community building toward enhanced mental health support at Texas A&M.
This year, we’re partnering with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Living Well at Texas A&M for a Virtual Walk Challenge, running from Sept. 3-31, to highlight suicide prevention resources across our campuses. Build your team to compete in this annual challenge and raise awareness of suicide prevention! Registration details below.
As you engage with events and resources throughout the month, you’ll also boost your chances of winning in our virtual raffle! Every activity you participate in earns you additional entries to win fun self-care prizes. It’s our way of celebrating your commitment to mental wellness for yourself and for our community. Visit tx.ag/UHSevents to learn more about upcoming events.
September 1 - 5
September 8 - 12
September 15 - 19
September 22 - 26
September 29 - 30
Featured Event Information
Walk Through Texas History, offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, is a FREE online 4-week program designed to help Texans be more active! This program is a partnership between University Health Services, Living Well and AgriLife Extension, aimed at supporting and promoting mental wellness and suicide awareness & prevention during September. Students, faculty, and staff members can create a team and track your steps on a virtual journey across the Texas A&M University System. Grab up to 8 team members and log steps to contribute toward your team’s overall mileage total. During the program, teams will stay connected and be provided weekly newsletters about additional events, resources, and motivational tips to keep moving.
How to create a team for the league:
- Visit howdyhealth.org/programs
- Navigate to the Walk Through Texas History program
- Login or create an account through the Register Now link
- Toggle to the Walk Through Texas History program
- Select "Joining A League" and copy this code and paste into the League Code field: wtthL-250813-67987
- Complete the join a league form and submit to finalize
Robin and her farm crew from WhistleStop Acres will bring some of their friendliest animals—including miniature cows, goats, chickens and donkeys—to cuddle with students. Stop by for deep breaths and a moment to connect.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Simpson Drill Field
Partnership with WhistleStop Acres
Coffee Edition
What’s better than sipping on your favorite drink while connecting with others? Counselor Connect: Coffee Edition aims to create a safe space for students to engage with counselors and learn tips on managing their mental health in a cozy cafe environment. Get a taste of how counseling works through 15-minute informal sessions.
Register online.
9:00-11:00 a.m., Hullabaloo Starbucks
Coloring Edition
Coloring can be a fun, creative way to slow down and destress. Counselor Connect: Coloring Edition offers an artistic space for students to interact with counselors. These 15-minute sessions will allow students to discuss their mental health and learn self-care tips to benefit their wellbeing in a relaxed environment.
Register online.
1:00-3:00 p.m., Stark Galleries
September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and it’s important to know the facts and strategies for support. This presentation raises awareness of suicide warning signs, symptoms and statistics in college-aged individuals. Learn how to recognize when someone needs help, ways to intervene and what resources are available—on- and off- campus—to help save lives and decrease stigma.
Register online.
10 to 11 a.m, Virtual
In recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day, we will host a resource fair in partnership with campus and local suicide prevention resources. Stop by Rudder Plaza to learn more about resources available to you, spend time creating in our wellness space and destress with dogs and animal friends.
Partnership with the Aggie Recovery Community, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Texas A&M University Police Department, Counseling and Assessment Clinic, Federation of Texas A&M University Mother’s Club, Central Texas Veterans Resource Center, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Brazos Valley, WhistleStop Acres and Sexual Assault Resource Center
Let’s get together and talk about why self-care is essential for mental wellness. Decorate a pot and plant a succulent to take home as a living reminder to take care of yourself.
2 to 3 p.m., Student Services Building Rm. 108
University Health Services will place 1,100 pinwheels in recognition of the college students lost to suicide every year. Onlookers are encouraged to pause and reflect as a community on the importance of suicide prevention on university campuses.
Academic Plaza
Talk Saves Lives is an educational presentation developed by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention that provides an overview of suicide prevention. It increases awareness by covering warning signs, risk and protective factors, and actionable steps to help prevent suicide. Emphasizing early intervention, support and stigma reduction, this presentation equips individuals with the knowledge and confidence to take proactive measures in their communities.
Sept. 10: 10 to 11 a.m., Virtual (register online)
Sept. 17 & 23: 11 a.m. to noon, Virtual (register online)
Experience the simple and organic joy of Meditation & Doodling. This surprising synergy of calmness and creative expression will give you a moment of delightful pause. It is an opportunity to connect with Aggies while exploring connection to yourself. No experiences in meditation or art are needed.
Register online.
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Student Services Building Rm. 208
Partnership with Aggies Meditate
This presentation focuses on how individuals can protect themselves and loved ones by creating distance between a person and items that may make a space unsafe during a moment of crisis.
Register online.
4 to 5:30 p.m., Memorial Student Center Rm. 1400
Partnership with the Assistance, Connection and Engagement Services (ACES) Team Co-Responders and Aggie Recovery Community
What happens when stand-up comedy meets suicide prevention? In this powerful and personal talk, speaker and comedian Joshua Rivedal shares his journey through loss, mental health struggles and resilience—with some laughs along the way. Part comedy set, part life-saving education, this event offers hope, resources and real talk for Aggies who want to take care of themselves and each other.
6 to 7:30 p.m., Rudder Theatre
Partnership with Joshua Rivedal
One crucial part of taking care of your mental health is self-care. Join us for a guided yoga session designed to help you release tension, move gently and focus on your breath. This is a welcoming and beginner-friendly session encouraging you to stretch both body and mind. Mats will not be provided. We encourage all participants to bring a mat or towel to participate.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m., J. Wayne Stark Galleries
Additional event details can be found on the University Health Services calendar. For a list of mental health resources, including crisis hotlines, visit the emergency and after-hours care page.