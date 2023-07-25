The ninth annual Suicide Awareness Month, hosted by Texas A&M University Health Services, continues to spotlight the need to raise awareness, reduce stigma and foster support for those impacted by suicide. Throughout September, we partner with organizations across The Texas A&M University System and in the local Bryan-College Station community to create opportunities for education and encourage community building toward enhanced mental health support at Texas A&M.

This year, we’re partnering with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Living Well at Texas A&M for a Virtual Walk Challenge, running from Sept. 3-31, to highlight suicide prevention resources across our campuses. Build your team to compete in this annual challenge and raise awareness of suicide prevention! Registration details below.

As you engage with events and resources throughout the month, you’ll also boost your chances of winning in our virtual raffle! Every activity you participate in earns you additional entries to win fun self-care prizes. It’s our way of celebrating your commitment to mental wellness for yourself and for our community. Visit tx.ag/UHSevents to learn more about upcoming events.