skip to main content
Give (opens in new window)
Emergencies & After-Hours Care

Health Fair

 

Tuesday, Oct. 21
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rudder Exhibit Hall

Texas A&M University students are invited to join a festive and interactive experience at the Howdy Health Fair this October. Students can play games, collect swag, snacks and more — all while learning about the multitude of services and resources available to support Aggie mental and physical health.


Featured event highlights include:

  • Free vision exams
  • Texas A&M Health students will be on-site providing free blood pressure screenings, wound care demonstrations, and hands-on health education to help you take charge of your well-being
  • A limited edition health-themed sticker exclusive to the Howdy Health Fair
  • A special appearance by the First Lady of Aggieland, Reveille

Poster presentations will also be featured at the Howdy Health Fair. Apply to present your poster at the next health fair by completing the poster presentation application and sending a completed copy to Dr. Zienna Blackwell (zblackwell@tamu.edu). 

Questions regarding the Health Fair can be directed to alemoreno30@tamu.edu

Participating Organizations

Academic Health Plans

Aggie Mental Health Ambassadors

Aggie Peer Connect

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

Aggies Meditate/Mai Lotus

Aggies Reaching Aggies

Bioenergetics Acupuncture & Herbs

Brighter Smile Foundation

Central Texas Chiropractic Health & Wellness

College Station Fire Department

Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

Dermatological TAMU 

Disability Resources 

Discovery Behavioral Health

Living Well at Texas A&M

MyEyeDr.

Office of Sustainability & Campus Enrichment

Sexual Assault Resource Center

Texas A&M AgriLife

Texas A&M Health

Texas A&M Rec Sports Fitness & Wellness

Texas A&M University Police Department

Texas A&M University School of Public Health

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital

Texas C-STEP Program

Texas Overdose Prevention

 

 

Texas Wears Condoms

The 12th Can

The Rose

The Simulation and Immersive Learning Center

TruFit Athletic Clubs

U.S. Dermatology Partners

University Health Services - Aggie Recovery Community

University Health Services - Counseling & Mental Health Care

University Health Services - Emergency Medical Services

University Health Services - Prevention & Population Health 

VitaDrip

 