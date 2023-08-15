Health Fair
Tuesday, Oct. 21
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rudder Exhibit Hall
Texas A&M University students are invited to join a festive and interactive experience at the Howdy Health Fair this October. Students can play games, collect swag, snacks and more — all while learning about the multitude of services and resources available to support Aggie mental and physical health.
Featured event highlights include:
- Free vision exams
-
Texas A&M Health students will be on-site providing free blood pressure screenings, wound care demonstrations, and hands-on health education to help you take charge of your well-being
-
A limited edition health-themed sticker exclusive to the Howdy Health Fair
- A special appearance by the First Lady of Aggieland, Reveille
Poster presentations will also be featured at the Howdy Health Fair. Apply to present your poster at the next health fair by completing the poster presentation application and sending a completed copy to Dr. Zienna Blackwell (zblackwell@tamu.edu).
Questions regarding the Health Fair can be directed to alemoreno30@tamu.edu.
Participating Organizations
Aggie Mental Health Ambassadors
Bioenergetics Acupuncture & Herbs
Brighter Smile Foundation
Central Texas Chiropractic Health & Wellness
College Station Fire Department
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
Office of Sustainability & Campus Enrichment
Sexual Assault Resource Center
Texas A&M Rec Sports Fitness & Wellness
Texas A&M University Police Department
Texas A&M University School of Public Health
Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital
Texas Overdose Prevention
The Simulation and Immersive Learning Center
University Health Services - Aggie Recovery Community
University Health Services - Counseling & Mental Health Care
University Health Services - Emergency Medical Services
University Health Services - Prevention & Population Health