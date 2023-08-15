Featured event highlights include:

Free vision exams

Texas A&M Health students will be on-site providing free blood pressure screenings, wound care demonstrations , and hands-on health education to help you take charge of your well-being

A limited edition health-themed sticker exclusive to the Howdy Health Fair

A special appearance by the First Lady of Aggieland, Reveille

Poster presentations will also be featured at the Howdy Health Fair. Apply to present your poster at the next health fair by completing the poster presentation application and sending a completed copy to Dr. Zienna Blackwell (zblackwell@tamu.edu).

Questions regarding the Health Fair can be directed to alemoreno30@tamu.edu.